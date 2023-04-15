New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $216.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,084. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

