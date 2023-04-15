New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

