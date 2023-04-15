Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
