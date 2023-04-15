Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.