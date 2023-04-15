Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Cut by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $472.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.55.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.