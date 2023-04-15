Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.88 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

