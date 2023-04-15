Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $84.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Novavax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 1,383.6% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 237,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 221,725 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 82.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 76,525 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Novavax by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.