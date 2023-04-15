Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

