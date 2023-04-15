Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Insider Activity at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In related news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.