Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) & Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVSQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 11.49 -$9.39 million $0.03 1.70 Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 0.02 -$264.52 million ($1.83) -0.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncotelic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

24.5% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -26.26% Clovis Oncology -189.37% N/A -57.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Clovis Oncology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The company is currently developing OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

About Clovis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and additional international markets. Its U.S. marketed product, Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is approved for use in the maintenance treatment and treatment of eligible adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer, and also for the treatment of adult patients with a deleterious BRCA mutation (germline and/or somatic)-associated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which have been treated with androgen receptor-directed therapy and a taxane-based chemotherapy. In Europe, Rubraca is approved for use in recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.