Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) versus Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Head-To-Head Review

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ondas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44% Comtech Telecommunications -4.10% 1.13% 0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Comtech Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 23.49 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.59 Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.63 -$33.05 million ($1.01) -10.93

Analyst Recommendations

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Comtech Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ondas and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ondas currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ondas is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ondas has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Ondas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters. The Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment provides SMS Text to 911 services, providing alternate paths for individuals who need to request assistance (via text messaging) method to reach Public Safety Answering Points. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.