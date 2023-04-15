Oppenheimer Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $221.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $213.00 to $221.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.08.

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 28,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CME Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 105,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,595,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

