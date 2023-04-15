Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Articles

