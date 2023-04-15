Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,047.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

PNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 868.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 882.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4,805.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

