Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,311 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

