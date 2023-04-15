PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 65,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

