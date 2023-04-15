PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,000 shares, an increase of 13,707.7% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.76.
