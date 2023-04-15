PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PHM opened at $60.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

