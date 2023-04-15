Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 28,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Puma Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Puma has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($44.83) to GBX 3,180 ($39.38) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Puma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $864.25.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

