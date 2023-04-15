Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

