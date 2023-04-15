Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Boosted by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

TECK stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

