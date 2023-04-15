Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 264,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

