Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.93 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.58 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 315.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 94,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

