Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.
CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.32.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.
Institutional Trading of CME Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
