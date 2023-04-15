Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

