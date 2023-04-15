Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.23 per share.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.89.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

