Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered by Analyst

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for RCI Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $693.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.91%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

