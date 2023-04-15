Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Boosted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
Recommended Stories
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.