Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Issued By Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Century Communities’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

Century Communities Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

