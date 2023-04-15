Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issued By Zacks Research

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.74. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

