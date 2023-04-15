Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rallybio in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rallybio’s FY2027 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Rallybio Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -2.06. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rallybio

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

