Raymond James Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

TSE:ARE opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.65. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 157.45%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

