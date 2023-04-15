Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head to Head Analysis

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repay and CoStar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

Repay presently has a consensus price target of $11.64, suggesting a potential upside of 69.87%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $86.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Repay has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay 4.60% 6.71% 3.80% CoStar Group 16.93% 7.15% 5.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $279.23 million 2.22 $12.84 million $0.09 76.11 CoStar Group $2.18 billion 12.90 $369.45 million $0.93 74.43

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. CoStar Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Repay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

