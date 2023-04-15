Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $15.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

BDX stock opened at $255.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $272.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

