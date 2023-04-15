Research Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

