Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Southern Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.