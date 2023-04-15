Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.