Reviewing BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BT Group and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group N/A N/A N/A América Móvil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BT Group and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.25 7.84 América Móvil $844,501.00 N/A N/A $21.76 0.95

Dividends

América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $3.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. BT Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. América Móvil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BT Group and América Móvil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00

América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.43%. Given América Móvil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than BT Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

América Móvil beats BT Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications. The Global segment includes managed network and IT infrastructure services. The Openreach segment builds and manages the fixed network that connects the homes and businesses. The Other segment refers to the unallocated technology costs and corporate units. The company was founded by Sir William Fothergill Cooke, George Parker Bidder and Joseph Lewis Ricardo in 1846 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

