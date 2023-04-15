Reviewing Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -36.57% -53.17% -25.03% Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 0 2 0 0 2.00 Paylocity 0 2 8 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognyte Software and Paylocity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.58%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $272.36, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Cognyte Software.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognyte Software and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $312.06 million 0.92 -$14.89 million ($1.69) -2.52 Paylocity $1.00 billion 11.02 $90.78 million $1.71 115.68

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Cognyte Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paylocity beats Cognyte Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.