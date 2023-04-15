Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) and Its Rivals

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -$552.07 million -0.17 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $369.99 billion $2.45 billion 10.19

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

41.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 848 2232 3058 137 2.40

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -188.42% -91.66% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -4,074.96% -25.27% -12.07%

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric peers beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

