Reviewing MoneyLion (ML) and Its Competitors

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 84 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MoneyLion to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.57 MoneyLion Competitors $3.31 billion $503.33 million 1.01

MoneyLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s competitors have a beta of 5.43, meaning that their average share price is 443% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MoneyLion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 281 1265 1890 67 2.50

MoneyLion currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,018.57%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 27.46%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -220.57% -21.14% -8.53%

Summary

MoneyLion competitors beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

