Reviewing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PLDT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 5.09% 24.42% 4.78% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.78 billion 1.30 $192.92 million $0.91 25.04 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PLDT and Axtel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and Axtel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PLDT beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

About Axtel

(Get Rating)

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.