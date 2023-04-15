RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

RFM stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

