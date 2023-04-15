Robert Nistico Acquires 17,000 Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Nistico bought 17,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
