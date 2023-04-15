Robert Nistico Acquires 17,000 Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) CEO Robert Nistico bought 17,000 shares of Splash Beverage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $19,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

