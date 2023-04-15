Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $273.83 and last traded at $273.88. 115,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 693,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day moving average of $267.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

