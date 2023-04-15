Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Rupert Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of RUPRF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

About Rupert Resources

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.