Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Rupert Resources Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of RUPRF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Rupert Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
About Rupert Resources
