Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,134 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 378,021 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 872,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

