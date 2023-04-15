Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,481,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

