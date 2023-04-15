Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

