Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.48 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

