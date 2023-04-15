Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.