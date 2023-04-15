Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries



Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

